Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden City, a takeaway at 6 The Diamond, Killane, Ahoghill, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 122 takeaways with ratings, 88 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.