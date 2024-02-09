Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Happy Villa Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 7 Fenaghy Road, Galgorm Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 121 takeaways with ratings, 87 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.