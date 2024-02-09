Register
BREAKING

Mid and East Antrim takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid and East Antrim takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Happy Villa Chinese Takeaway, a takeaway at 7 Fenaghy Road, Galgorm Parks, Ballymena, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid and East Antrim's 121 takeaways with ratings, 87 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.