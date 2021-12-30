More than 140,000 people fully vaccinated by Mid and East Antrim's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 140,000 administered by the health trust serving Mid and East Antrim.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,295,873 people had received both jabs by December 30, 1,086 more than the week before.

It includes 422,673 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 143,634 by Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Mid and East Antrim.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 80,705 second doses.

It means 88% of people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 30,218 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (67% of that age group) and 45,289 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (46%).

And 791,558 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 32,138 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 198,464 fully vaccinated (72% of that population) and 57,321 booster jabs given (21%)30 to 39 – 196,795 fully vaccinated (78%) and 83,867 booster jabs given (33%)40 to 49 – 211,131 fully vaccinated (88%) and 120,911 booster jabs given (50%)50 to 59 – 241,083 fully vaccinated (93%) and 172,905 booster jabs given (67%)60 to 69 – 199,958 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 159,229 booster jabs given (80%)70 to 79 – 146,760 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 125,180 booster jabs given (85%)80 and over – 84,370 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 70,449 booster jabs given (85%)