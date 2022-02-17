New interim chief executive appointment announced by Mid and East Antrim Council

Mark Parkinson most recently held the position of deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Previously, he was deputy chief executive at Shepway District Council from 2010 to 2012, and served as deputy chief executive at Exeter City Council, from 2013 to 2018.

The recruitment process was overseen on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council by the Local Government Staffing Commission.

The Braid, Ballymena

Currently, operations director Philip Thompson is acting chief executive.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “The interim chief executive post is in place pending the return of the chief executive or deputy chief executive.”

A native of Swansea, Mr Parkinson will officially take up the post on February 21.

He left his role with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council at the end of January, a post which he held since a structural reorganisation in August.

In a tribute by ABC Councillor Paul Berry, Mark was described as “a breath of fresh air” when he arrived at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and whom he credited with bringing the authority to “a far better place”.

“I have found him to be a first class officer, one who was straightforward, sometimes he told you what you didn’t want to hear but that is what we appreciated. He was always seeking to innovate and push boundaries and one that believed we could always do better,” said Cllr Berry.

Chief executive Anne Donaghy has been absent from her post since September due to sickness.

She has been chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council since an amalgamation of local authorities in 2015 and previously, she was chief executive of the legacy Ballymena Borough Council.

Commenting on the appointment of the interim chief executive, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Councillor William McCaughey said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a proud and rich reputation for excellent frontline service delivery and I am confident Mark will build on that and help drive us forward.

“He brings impressive experience and expertise, and will be a welcome addition to our senior management team at a very busy time.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for our entire community and our businesses across the borough as a result of the pandemic, and as a council, we are fully focused and committed to providing all the support, guidance and leadership required to pave the way for a strong recovery and future prosperity in Mid and East Antrim.”

Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch visited Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s headquarters at The Braid, in Ballymena, on October 20, as part of an investigation into suspected offences of Misconduct in Public Office and under the the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

The council has said that it is fully assisting the PSNI with its inquiries.

In December, the Department for Communities said that councils are “separate, democratically elected legal entites” and that the minister does not have the power to intervene as suggested or to appoint commissioners to take over the running of a council”.