New Mid and East Antrim vehicle charger points won’t include pay & display parks

Locations have been chosen based on accessibility “24/7”, within a 10-minute walking distance from terraced properties, electricity supply and user demand.

Councillors have been told that no Department for Infrastructure car parks have been put forward as “enforcement and money charging issues remain unresolved”.

The proposed “on-street” car parks in Larne to benefit from the scheme are at Curran Road, Riverdale, Greenisland Community Centre, Linn Road Community Centre, Millbrook Community Centre and Larne Leisure Centre.

In Carrickfergus, they are located at Sunnylands Community Centre, Amphitheatre, Castle Car Park, Eden Community Centre, Castleview Road, Whitehead and Greenisland Community Centre.

In Ballymena, the proposed locations are at the Showgrounds, Dr John McKelvety Community Centre, Cullybackey; Ahoghill Community Centre; Portglenone Community Centre; Broughshane Community Centre and Kells and Connor Community Centre.

The borough council is also participating in a FASTER scheme in association with other local authorities in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and western Scotland. to expand the network of speedier electric vehicle charging points. The FASTER project is supported by the EU’s Interreg Programme. It will fully fund the cost of installing charge points and maintain them for three years.

This will see the introduction of 73 fast charging points with proposed locations in Mid and East Antrim at Larne Leisure Centre; Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus; Ecos Centre, Ballymena; Harbour Car Park, Carrickfergus; Whitehead Seafront Car Park; Ballygally Car Park; Glenarm Harbour Car Park and Carnlough Harbour Car Park.

Meanwhile, four of the “worst performing” electric vehicle charging points in Mid and East Antrim have been replaced by ESB. These include those at Riverdale and Agnew Street car parks in Larne as well as the Spar car park, in Carnlough and at Galgorm Resort and Spa, Ballymena, the report said.

Currently, ESB manages and maintains the existing electric vehicle charging points in Northern Ireland.

Councillors were told by ESB recently that the network is 10 years old and is becoming “increasingly difficult to maintain due to lack of spare part and chargers becoming outdated”.

The council has told ESB that it would be keen for a new “high-power charging hub” to be located in the borough.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee last week, Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger said: “It would be useful if the chargers we have in the area are working. In Ballymena, there are two in the whole area working.”

In reply to a query over cost to the motorist, she was advised that rapid chargers will not be free to use.

Coast Road Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna commented: “It is encouraging and great to see an increase in rapid chargers. I did not realise there is going to be a charge. That is unfortunate.”

Commenting on the anticipated charge, Bannside DUP Councillor Tommy Nicholl said: “There is no incentive for people to change.”

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly stated: “The whole area will benefit from being better connected.”

He went on to say that the proposed “on-street” locations will open up use to “a lot more people in our areas”.

In particular, he pointed out that it would improve infrastructure in Carrickfergus where there is just one ESB charging point situated at the railway station car park.