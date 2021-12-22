Over 20 organisations to benefit from new spin cycle equipment at Larne centre

Twenty-five spin bikes are to be located at The Cliff community centre.

Twenty organisations that use the centre will have access to this equipment for fitness and well-being classes.

Lease arrangements between Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Larne Football Club NI have now been completed and sealed which will see the charity take over running of the premises. The council has agreed to lease the facility for 25 years.

The Cliff, Seacourt, Larne. Pic Google

The development is expected to see a wide range of sports activities and youth initiatives to be rolled out under the new management. Plans for the facility include the installation of a new 3G pitch.

A funding application was made by Larne Football Club NI to an external body for funding of the exercise equipment.

In reply to a query from Ballymena Alliance Councillor Patricia O’Lynn at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, on Monday evening, Acting Chief Executive Philip Thompson said that 20 organisations regularly use The Cliff and would be able to access it.

Cllr O’Lynn said she was happy to support the proposal seconded by Bannside Ulster Unionist Councillor William McNeilly.