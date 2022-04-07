Provision of new Whitehead toilet block facilities with cafe deferred by council

The issue was discussed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Governance Committee last month.

According to minutes of the meeting, councillors discussed a proposal for new facilities which included a cafe at the location.

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly asked for a Changing Places toilet facility for disabled users to be included in future plans.

Old Castle Road car park, Whitehead. Image by Google

However, Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen proposed that further progress is deferred until council officers carry out “further investigation into what could be achieved at the site”.

In 2018, toilet facilities opened to the public at Castlevieew Pavilion in Whitehead.

The block includes includes provision for those with disabilities as well as baby-changing facilities.

Previous public toilet facilities at Chester Avenue in Whitehead were closed as a result of the deterioration of the building, anti-social behaviour and vandalism and have been demolished.

A stand alone automatic toilet was subsequently installed at the seafront.

It had been widely suggested in the community that a public toilet block was necessary for a seaside town that is promoted as a tourist destination.

Meanwile, improvements to public toilets at Ballygally and Drains Bay outside Larne have been welcomed by Coast Road Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna.

Recently, the council approved the refurbishment of toilets at Carnlough Road car park in Glenarm to include a Changing Places toilet facility, sluice facility for motorhomes and external shower for beach users.