£1.25m renovations to ease Carrickfergus Health Centre ‘accommodation pressures’

The health centre at Taylor’s Avenue houses Castle Practice and Scotch Quarter Practice.

Neil Martin, the Trust’s Interim Divisional Director of Strategic Development and Business Services, told the meeting that a business case is being put forward to “address accommodation pressures” adding that the premises “really struggles for space”.

He also stated that the proposal would “address some environmental shortcomings at the premises and provide some future proof accommodation”.

Carrickfergus Health Centre. Pic Google

Board member Glenn Houston asked about the “longer term future” of the premises asking if it would be in line for a “community treatment care centre” like Ballymena’s.

“Are there longer term plans to replace Carrick Health Centre with a more modern community care and treatment centre?” he queried.

Mr Martin indicated that there is a “longer term plan for a lot of places in the region”.

However, he noted that there is a priorities list.

“The next one on the list is Newtownabbey,” he stated.

He suggested that this may be progressed within the next two to three years.

“I do not know where Carrick is on the list. I do not recall it being right up there.”

Mr Houston commented that “any grander plan is likely to be longer term”.

“A number of years down the line,” admitted Mr Martin.

There has been a long-running campaign among elected representatives for a new health centre in Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus DUP councillor Alderman Billy Ashe said: “It is getting patched up again rather than a re-build. It is a very disappointing outcome.”

“It is just not fit for purpose any more. Unfortunately, we seem to have been by-passed again.”

He went on to say that the town has “waited a long time already” for an upgraded facility.

However, he acknowledged that “any improvement in the short-term would be welcome”.

In 2013, then Health Minister Edwin Poots indicated groundwork is being laid to develop a business case for a new health centre in Carrickfergus.

A spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “The investment at Carrick Health Centre, which was approved by Trust Board on Thursday, January 27, includes providing the two General Practices currently based in the centre with additional consulting rooms to enhance services delivered and to meet increased patient demand.

“As part of the project, existing space will be re-designed and refurbished to support the Community Integrated Team in their delivery of services to the local community.

“Lastly, in phase one of the project, the treatment room will receive a refurbishment to upgrade the facility to meet standards and growing demand.

“A second phase of the project will see the provision of accommodation to support the Multi-disciplinary Team (MDT) model.

“At this stage, the works planned with the project are for internal modifications only which will have the necessary statutory applications made e.g. building control. There are no extensions or fences being planned for this project.”