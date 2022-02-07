Purchase of former pigeon club in Carrickfergus under consideration by council

The two-storey premises at Shaftesbury Drive are on the market for £80,000.

The local authority has also expressed an interest in adjacent land.

It was agreed behind closed doors at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee last month that officers should “investigate potential rental income for the building”.

Former Carrickfergus Pigeon Club building

The ground floor has work rooms, kitchen area and toilets and the upstairs has office space and a bar area.

Minutes of the meeting said that a number of members were of the view that further information was required regarding the potential rental income expected if the council purchased and leased the building.

It was agreed that officers should investigate this income and view of the tenant.

The premises is leased by Carrickfergus Men’s Shed.

Councillors also discussed a review of community centre pricing behind closed doors.

On the recommendation of the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, and seconded by Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Danny Donnelly, it was agreed that an “inflationary increase” to rates would apply from April 1.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter