Queen Elizabeth II: Mid and East Antrim Council lists sites for floral tributes

These are: Carrickfergus War Memorial, Marine Gardens; Whitehead War Memorial, Recreation Grounds, Chester Avenue; Knockagh Monument, Monument Road, Greenisland; Inver Cenotaph, Inver Road, Larne; Ballycarry War Memorial, Bridgend Road; Glynn Memorial, Glynn; Memorial Park, Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

In Larne, Millbrook community has invited anyone who wishes to leave flowers or a tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II to place them at the district’s flag pole for the duration of the period of national mourning.

Organisations in Mid and East Antrim are paying tribute to Her Majesty online following her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96.

Flowers close to Carrick Castle earlier on Friday before the council issued a request for people to pay tribute at War Memorials.

The flag at Carrickfergus Fire Station has been lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

A statement issued by Carrickfergus Fire Station says: “We are devastated to hear the tragic news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen this afternoon. This evening (Thursday) we, with many more, will lower our flag to half mast as a mark of respect on this very sad occasion. Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth II’s family at this time.”

Tribute has been paid at Carrickfergus Grammar School.

“The flag flies at half mast, as we mourn the loss of our cherished Head of State, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September, 8th, 2022. The thoughts and prayers of the entire school community are with His Highness King Charles III and the entire Royal Family circle at this extremely sad time.

“For many of us, Her Majesty The Queen is all we have ever known as Sovereign of our Realm, and her loss, at the age of 96, will bring great sadness and, no doubt, much change ahead.

“In the words of the Archbishop of Canterbury this evening, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty and service has helped us make sense of who we are through decades of extraordinary change in our world, nation and society.

“During times of stability as well as turbulence in our world, in our country and in our lives, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led with courage, wisdom, humility, resilience, steadfastness and a truly remarkable sense of duty. She was an example to all – a Monarch who served our nation and the world with grace and humility for the duration of her lifetime.

Schools Saddened

“This evening, Carrickfergus Grammar School pays tribute to that service, and gives thanks for her sacrifice and selfless leadership. 70 years. 15 prime ministers. One Queen.”

Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus said: “We find ourselves today in a moment of history.

“The death of Queen Elizabeth II will be taught about in schools for hundreds of years to come, Britain’s longest reigning monarch. But it was her life that was extraordinary.

“Throughout the course of her unprecedented reign, Queen Elizabeth II spoke frequently about her personal Christian faith. Delivering her first Christmas Address in 1952, a tradition started by her grandfather, King George V, the Queen requested prayer for her upcoming coronation.

“Although she personally was a devout Christian, she asked for prayer from all faiths to support her service of others, and respected all faiths and none.

“For a life and reign of faith, service, respect and the example Queen Elizabeth II set for all of us, Ulidia Integrated College offers our sincere respect, gratitude and condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s family.”

Corran Integrated Primary School and Nursery, in Larne, commented: “We are saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II . We have been talking about this historic event in school today and have been thinking about the Queen’s dedication to peace and reconciliation. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Roddensvale School, in Larne, said: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and everyone who will feel this loss.”

Larne High School stated: “The principal, staff, pupils and governors of Larne High School are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and extend their deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.”

Larne Fire Station said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Police Mid and East Antrim stated: “We are greatly saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family at this very sad time. We will support our communities over the coming days as we remember Her Majesty and mark this historic moment in time.”

Larne RNLI paid tribute saying: “On behalf of everyone involved with the RNLI, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen dedicated 70 years as Patron of the RNLI. Her Majesty’s support for our lifesavers – and our cause – will never be forgotten.