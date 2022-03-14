Road closures: almost a dozen for Mid and East Antrim drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid and East Antrim will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm March 13 to 5am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 - carriageway closure for Litter Clearance.

• M57, from 9pm March 7 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - Lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm February 28 to 7am March 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to drainage and resurfacing.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, Switch to J1 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - carriageway closure for Electrical works.

• M58, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, Switch to J1 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm March 19 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J6 to j2 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to Tarbock Island - Lane closure for communications.

• M62, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 5 - Lane closure for communications.