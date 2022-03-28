Road closures: eight for Mid and East Antrim drivers this week

Drivers in and around Mid and East Antrim will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am March 23 to 3.30pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from A5207 - A5038 Lane closure due to works by utility works.

• A59, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57/A59/Switch Island Lane one closure due to El;ectrical works by Streetwise.

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 5 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm April 2 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 exit slip road Lane one road closure due to installation of mobile phone mast.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.