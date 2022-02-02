Site adjacent to Linn Glen earmarked for almost 40 new allotment plots in Larne

A report to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee has revealed that there are currently 71 people on the waiting list for Larne Town Park allotments.

Councillors have also been told that there are just eight plots on the site and that “turnaround time is particularly slow”.

The issue has been highlighted following a presentation to members in November 2020 when a rent increase was proposed. As a result, officers were requested to explore opportunities for additional allotment sites.

Larne Town Park allotments

Rent is charged at £60 for a half-plot and £90 for a full plot annually.

Vacant council freehold land situated between Ballyboley Road and Linn Road has been earmarked for development to provide up 38 plots, community garden and “walking loop”.

Councillors have been told that the site attracts anti-social behaviour through use by scramblers.

Speaking at a meeting of the Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, an officer told councillors access to the site would be “key” and spoke of the need to “link in” with the developer at Ballyboley Road.

She went on to say additional tests would need to be carried out at the site to ensure suitability. The development project is expected to cost in the region of £150k assisted by funding.

Committee chair Knockagh Alderman Noel Williams said: “Hopefully the developer will be amenable and we could secure funding for this.”

Party colleague Coast Road Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna commented: “This is excellent. I believe we can never have too many allotments. It would be an excellent use of the land. I hope we get the funding we need.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown said he would be happy to second the proposal.

He proceeded to question whether or not there is existing access to the site adding that “specific access” is needed to ensure the allotments would remain accessible in the future.

The report to the committee indicated that access at Ballyboley Road would be the preferred option but an agreement would have to in place between the developer of the adjacent housing site and Department for Infrastructure (DfI). A road alignment scheme is currently taking place at Ballyboley Road.

Cllr McKeown added: “Is there any site work to be done before allotments can be put in place? I know that area very well. I would have concerns about site contamination.”

He was advised that initial works indicate that it would be “suitable for an allotment” and further excavation would be carried out to ensure suitability.

Council research has shown that the land has been described as “refuse tip” and had been used for the “disposal of slum housing demolition waste” from the Riverdale area before construction of the high rise flats.

A ground condition study and soil analysis has already been carried out through the excavation of 16 trial pits and soil analysis for contaminants.

A report to councillors stated: “The results found that the vast majority of the site is above the quality standards required for an allotment site.”

Some “traces” of cadmium and nickel were found as well as a “single occurrence” of lead and oil and a “trace” of asbestos in one trial pit four metres below ground level.

It has been recommended to council that if the project goes ahead, a process to “clean” the soil should be carried out by bringing top soil to the site.

It was also recommended that a more detailed asbestos survey be completed and that the area where the “trace” was found could be used on-site for a car park or toilet facility.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson commented: “There is no doubt allotments are in demand across the borough.”

He asked if additional allotments are being explored elsewhere in Mid and East Antrim.

“There is no doubt of the social value of these schemes,” he noted,

He was told that the local authority is “always on the look out for additional allotment space”.