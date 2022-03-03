Store ‘overwhelmed’ by response of Carrickfergus public to Ukraine crisis appeal

Eurospar in Carrickfergus Milestone has already despatched six roll cages filled with items left by members of the public.

It followed an appeal by staff member Alex Cierpich for aid for refugees fleeing the crisis in Ukraine.

A trolley was placed in the store with a notice explaining that donations of winter clothes, non-perishable goods, first aid items, toiletries and nappies were needed for a truck leaving for Poland tomorrow (Friday).

A trolley in the store for donations from customers.

Manager James Wilson said: “One of my team members decided to help with donations for the Ukrainian refugees and we have been overwhelmed with support.

“Six cages of donations were collected and sent. The support and generosity has been absolutely amazing from the local community.”

In a Facebook post today (Thursday) Alex said: “Thank you so much everyone who has donated, I really didn’t think it would turn out as big as it has.