117 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 117 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 31,092 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 21 (Tuesday), up from 30,975 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mid Ulster now stands at 20,874 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 18,857.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 89,022 over the period, to 11,542,143.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by December 21 (Tuesday) – up from 275 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 2,955 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.