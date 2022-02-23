155 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 155 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 51,324 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 23 (Wednesday), up from 51,169 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulativerate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,457 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 32,378.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,235 over the period, to 18,734,683.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 300 people had died in the area by February 23 (Wednesday) – up from 299 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 3,193 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.