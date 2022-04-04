160 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 160 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 55,332 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 4 (Monday), up from 55,172 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,147 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 36,441.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 142,807 over the last 24 hours, to 21,359,681.

Free tests in England were withdrawn for most people in the country on April 1, meaning the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 312 people had died in the area by April 4 (Monday) – up from 311 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 3,342 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.