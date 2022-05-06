18 further coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 18 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 56,297 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 6 (Friday), up from 56,279 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,795 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,424.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England and Scotland means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 2 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 30.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 315 people had died in the area by May 6 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 3,426 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.