268 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 268 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 30,002 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 29,734 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mid Ulster now stands at 20,142 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 18,014.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 274 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – up from 273 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 2,928 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.