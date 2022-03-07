287 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Mid Ulster

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 287 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 52,594 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 52,307 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,309 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 33,703.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 126,120 over the period, to 19,245,301.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 307 people had died in the area by March 7 (Monday) – up from 305 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,232 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.