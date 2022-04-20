34 further coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 34 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
A total of 55,899 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 20 (Wednesday), up from 55,865 on Tuesday.
The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,528 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,090.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.
The dashboard shows 314 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.
It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.
They were among 3,393 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.