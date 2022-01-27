341 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mid Ulster

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 341 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 44,499 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 27 (Thursday), up from 44,158 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mid Ulster now stands at 29,875 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Northern Ireland average of 27,630.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 96,155 over the period, to 16,245,474.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 288 people had died in the area by January 27 (Thursday) – up from 287 on Wednesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,092 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.