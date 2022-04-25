76 further coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster

The number of coronavirus cases in Mid Ulster increased by 76 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 56,068 cases had been confirmed in Mid Ulster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 25 (Monday), up from 55,992 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mid Ulster, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,641 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,235.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Mid Ulster.

The dashboard shows 314 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 3,409 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mid Ulster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.