Cost of Christmas dinner rises more than three times as fast as Mid Ulster wages
The cost of a Christmas dinner has risen more than three times as fast as monthly wages in Mid Ulster over the past two years, analysis suggests.
The Trades Union Congress said a plan must be made to jumpstart the economy as working people struggle to cover costs this Christmas.
Using Office for National Statistics figures on inflation, the Stop the Squeeze coalition estimated the cost of a traditional Christmas dinner has risen 30% over the past two years.
Meanwhile, recent ONS data on wages shows the median monthly income for people in Mid Ulster has risen 9% from £1,890 in November 2021 to £2,065 last month.
It means the Christmas dinner bill has grown 3.2 times faster than wages in the area.