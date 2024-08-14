Drink-driver 'swerved all over the road' and nearly collided with oncoming vehicles several times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink-driver who was said to have been "swerving all over the road", was banned from driving for 16 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Rolandas Radavicious, aged 38, from Ardean Manor, Moy, was also fined a total of £600 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while unfit through drink/drugs; failing to provide a preliminary specimen and failing to provide an evidential specimen.

The court heard that at approximately 12.50am on June 3 last, an off-duty police woman spotted the defendant's VW Passat car at Armagh Road, Moy, being driven towards Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said the officer reported the vehicle swerving all over the road and nearly missing oncoming traffic on a number of occasions.

The Armagh Road, Moy, where the offence was detected by an off-duty police officer on June 3 this year. Credit: Google

The lawyer said when police later stopped the vehicle, the defendant was unsteady on his feet and smelling of intoxicating liquor.

Counsel said Radavicious was incoherent and claimed to going to Moy despite driving in the opposite direction.

He refused to provide a preliminary specimen and was taken to Dungannon police station, where he refused an evidential specimen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant has no criminal record and has been working in a breaker's yard since coming to live in Northern Ireland.

He explained that Radavicious, a father-of-three, had been drinking at home when he decided to go to a friend’s house in Armagh.

"It was a very, very bad piece of dangerous driving,” he added.

District Judge Paul Copeland said there were aggravating features in that it occurred at night and inconvenienced and put at risk other road users.

Mr Copeland told Radavicious that he would be disqualified from driving until tested.