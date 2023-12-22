Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Nosh Cafe And Sandwich Bar at 18 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: AMD catering Lim at 48 Coalisland Road, Killybracky, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 7

    • Rated 5: The Lab 04 at 4 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 4

    • Rated 5: The Claret Jug at 34 Springfield Lane, Mullaghmore, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

    • Rated 4: EDFIELD RESTAURANT at Edfield Way, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: FEENEYS BAR at 4 Thomas Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: MCALEERS BAR at 11 Donaghmore Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: Superstars Club at 13 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 1

    • Rated 5: BISHOPS at 19 Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pomeroy Social Activity Group (PSAG) at Cavanakeeran Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 13