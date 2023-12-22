Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nosh Cafe And Sandwich Bar at 18 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: AMD catering Lim at 48 Coalisland Road, Killybracky, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: The Lab 04 at 4 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 4

• Rated 5: The Claret Jug at 34 Springfield Lane, Mullaghmore, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

• Rated 4: EDFIELD RESTAURANT at Edfield Way, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: FEENEYS BAR at 4 Thomas Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: MCALEERS BAR at 11 Donaghmore Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: Superstars Club at 13 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: BISHOPS at 19 Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: