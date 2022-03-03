Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: THE LOFT COFFEE BAR at 10a The Linen Green, Moygashel, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: HAPPY DAYZ at 2-6 Bockets Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: SUITOR GALLERY CRAFTS at 17 Grange Road, Grange, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: KFC at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cosy Inn at 34-36 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Central Bar at 68 Main Street, Cavanakeeran, Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: DOLPHIN at 19-21 Georges Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Pete-Za at 22 Church Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Sandy V's Country Chip at 5 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: High Cow Bagel at 78 Battery Road, Drumenny (Stewart), Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 8