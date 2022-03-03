Food hygiene ratings given to 11 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: THE LOFT COFFEE BAR at 10a The Linen Green, Moygashel, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: HAPPY DAYZ at 2-6 Bockets Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: SUITOR GALLERY CRAFTS at 17 Grange Road, Grange, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 20
• Rated 4: KFC at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Cosy Inn at 34-36 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Central Bar at 68 Main Street, Cavanakeeran, Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: DOLPHIN at 19-21 Georges Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: Pete-Za at 22 Church Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Sandy V's Country Chip at 5 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: High Cow Bagel at 78 Battery Road, Drumenny (Stewart), Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: The B. L. T at 45 Market Square, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 24