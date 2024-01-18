Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: OAKRIDGE SOCIAL EDUCATION CENTRE at 20 Coalisland Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Church Street Brasserie at 23-25 Church Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: The Garden Deli at 2 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Dorman's Bar at 17 Queen Street, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 3
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Jaunty's Diner at 51-53 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 2
• Rated 5: BienVenidos Café & Restaurant at 26a Market Street, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Slims Cafe at 10 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19
• Rated 4: The Diamond Fish and Burger Bar at 3 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Brysons Bar And Restaurant at 24-28 Union Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: Rafters Restaurant And Friels Bar at 2-4 Kilrea Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: QUINNS BAR at 68 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 3: The Cellar Bar at 37 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Gate at 11-13 Broad Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Golden Gate Moy at 14 Charlemont Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 3