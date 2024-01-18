Food hygiene ratings given to 14 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: OAKRIDGE SOCIAL EDUCATION CENTRE at 20 Coalisland Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Church Street Brasserie at 23-25 Church Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Garden Deli at 2 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 8

• Rated 5: Dorman's Bar at 17 Queen Street, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 3

• Rated 5: Jaunty's Diner at 51-53 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 2

• Rated 5: BienVenidos Café & Restaurant at 26a Market Street, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Slims Cafe at 10 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19

• Rated 4: The Diamond Fish and Burger Bar at 3 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Brysons Bar And Restaurant at 24-28 Union Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Rafters Restaurant And Friels Bar at 2-4 Kilrea Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: QUINNS BAR at 68 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 21

• Rated 3: The Cellar Bar at 37 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Golden Gate at 11-13 Broad Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 4