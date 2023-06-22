Food hygiene ratings given to eight Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: CCR RETAILING LTD TA CCR CATERING at Unit 5 Eskragh Road, Cormullagh, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Wildflower Cafe at 3a Killycolp Road, Gallanagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: The White Pheasant at 3 Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Home made sushi at 4 Orritor Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Hungry Goat at 7 Mullyneill Road, Dyan, Caledon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 1

• Rated 4: Cosmic Kids Play Ltd at 65 Drum Road, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 28

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: THE DOME PIZZERIA at 44 Perry Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 13