Food hygiene ratings given to eight Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: CCR RETAILING LTD TA CCR CATERING at Unit 5 Eskragh Road, Cormullagh, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Wildflower Cafe at 3a Killycolp Road, Gallanagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The White Pheasant at 3 Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Home made sushi at 4 Orritor Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: The Hungry Goat at 7 Mullyneill Road, Dyan, Caledon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 1
• Rated 4: Cosmic Kids Play Ltd at 65 Drum Road, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 28
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: THE DOME PIZZERIA at 44 Perry Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: The Pizza Box at 53 James Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 12