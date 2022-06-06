Food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 5 Rainey Street Park, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Bob and Berts at 5b Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Gi-Lia Restaurant at 5 Northland Place, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 4

• Rated 4: McGlinchey's Cafe at 27 The Square, Gortnaskea, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 13

• Rated 3: Country Cafe at 27 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Cosy Corner Bar at 68 Gulladuff Road, Gulladuff, Gulladuff, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: