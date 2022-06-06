Food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 5 Rainey Street Park, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 24
• Rated 5: Bob and Berts at 5b Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Gi-Lia Restaurant at 5 Northland Place, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 4
• Rated 4: McGlinchey's Cafe at 27 The Square, Gortnaskea, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 13
• Rated 3: Country Cafe at 27 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Cosy Corner Bar at 68 Gulladuff Road, Gulladuff, Gulladuff, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Glenngary Takeaway at 11 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 25