Food hygiene ratings given to six Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: ETCETERA RESTAURANT at 19 Circular Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Castlebay Bar & Grill at 187a Mountjoy Road, Dernagh, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 25
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Flavour 42 at 42 Littlebridge Road, Drummullan, Coagh, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: New Lucky Bowl Chinese Takeaway at 54c Newell Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Ghost Pizza (Takeaway) at 2 Coalisland Road, Killylack Glebe, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 7
• Rated 3: SUBWAY (BALLYNAKILLY) at 212 Ballynakilly Road, Cohannan, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 23