Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Tailor's House at 50 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Poets Corner Bellaghy at 21-23 Main Street, Mullaghboy, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 19

• Rated 4: Eighty20 at 9 Hillview Avenue, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 28