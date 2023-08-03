Register
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Food hygiene ratings given to three Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:57 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: The Tailor's House at 50 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 27

    • Rated 5: Poets Corner Bellaghy at 21-23 Main Street, Mullaghboy, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 19

    • Rated 4: Eighty20 at 9 Hillview Avenue, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 28

    It means that of Mid Ulster's 234 similar establishments with ratings, 188 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

    Register
    Follow us