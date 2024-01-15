Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Seventy 7 restaurant, at 15 Curran Road, Shanemullagh, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.

And Creagh Concrete T/a The Elk Bar And Bistro, at 38-40 Hillhead Road, Toomebridge, Co. Londonderry was given a score of one on December 8.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.