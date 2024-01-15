Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Ulster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Seventy 7 restaurant, at 15 Curran Road, Shanemullagh, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.
And Creagh Concrete T/a The Elk Bar And Bistro, at 38-40 Hillhead Road, Toomebridge, Co. Londonderry was given a score of one on December 8.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.