Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Ulster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Silvas II, at 3b Park Road, Dungannon, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 15.
And Mrs B's, at 9 Rainey Street Park, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given a score of three on January 15.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 131 takeaways with ratings, 86 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.