Food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Ulster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 20th Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Silvas II, at 3b Park Road, Dungannon, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 15.

And Mrs B's, at 9 Rainey Street Park, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given a score of three on January 15.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 131 takeaways with ratings, 86 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.