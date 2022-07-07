Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: TODDS LEAP ACTIVITY CENTRE at 30 Todds Leap Road, Ballymackilroy, Seskilgreen, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: The Scullery at 132 Shore Road, Ballyronan More, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Cafe Coco at 47 Main Street, Donaghmore, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 33 William Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hawthorn Inn at 54 Kilrea Road, Tyanee, Portglenone, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Killymoon Golf Club at Killymoon Road, Killymoon Demesne, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Mullan's Bar at 52c William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Roadside Tavern at 38 The Square, Boyds Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 8

• Rated 4: Ma Quinns Bar at 65 James Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 10

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: