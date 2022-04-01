Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SALLEYS BAR AND RESTAURANT at 90-92 Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The [email protected] at 4 Rainey Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: CLOGHER VALLEY DAY CARE CENTRE at 38 Augher Road, Crossowen, Clogher, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Moon And Back Cafe at Torrent Valley Business Park, Tullyleek, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Cafe Connect at 2 Hillhead, Parker'S Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Market Cafe (NCCE) at 29 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: The Food Doc at 48 Market Square, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: The Catch Up Cafe at Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Brew Coffee And Kitchen at 5-7 Killyman Street, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Villa Vinci at 44 Loy Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: WHITESIDE'S BAR at 87 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Dalys Bar at 65 Irish Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: WING'S CHINESE TAKEAWAY at 127 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 10