Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Julie's Cozy Coffee at 100 Cookstown Road, Annahavil, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Wee Adventurers Play Hub at 9 Burn Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Liberty Church Mid Ulster - Foodbank & Drop in Cafe at 33a William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Villa Vinci at 44 Loy Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cafe Connect at 2 Hillhead, Parker'S Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Bistro at Sandholes Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: RAINBOW CAFE at 94/96 Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Maghera Day Centre at 26 Coleraine Road, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 26

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Market Cafe (NCCE) at 29 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 22

• Rated 4: MADEIRA CAFFE at 5 Shamble Lane, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 11

• Rated 4: The Old Thatch Inn Ltd at 116 Hillhead Road, The Creagh (Etre And Otre), Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Tally's Bar at 64a Dernanaught Road, Galbally, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Hogan Stand at 32 Moneyneany Road, Moneyneany, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: