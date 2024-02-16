Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Julie's Cozy Coffee at 100 Cookstown Road, Annahavil, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Wee Adventurers Play Hub at 9 Burn Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Liberty Church Mid Ulster - Foodbank & Drop in Cafe at 33a William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Villa Vinci at 44 Loy Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Cafe Connect at 2 Hillhead, Parker'S Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: The Bistro at Sandholes Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: RAINBOW CAFE at 94/96 Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Maghera Day Centre at 26 Coleraine Road, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Market Cafe (NCCE) at 29 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 22
• Rated 4: MADEIRA CAFFE at 5 Shamble Lane, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 11
• Rated 4: The Old Thatch Inn Ltd at 116 Hillhead Road, The Creagh (Etre And Otre), Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Tally's Bar at 64a Dernanaught Road, Galbally, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: The Hogan Stand at 32 Moneyneany Road, Moneyneany, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Jolly Fry'r at 31 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 8