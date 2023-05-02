Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Copelands Ltd at Ballyreagh Business Park, Ballyreagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Pizzadeck at 24 Loy Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Glenshane Country Farm at 5b Lisnamuck Hill, Lisnamuck, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Ground Espresso Bar at 17 James Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Cheeky Spoon at 28 Thomas Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: THE MILLWHEEL RESTAURANT at 3 Thomas Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The Blt at 12 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: ROXBOROUGH HOUSE at 2 Dungannon Road, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: The Tasting ROOM at 36 The Square, Boyds Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 9

• Rated 4: Coffee Break @ Shivers at 21 Hillhead Road, The Creagh (Etre And Otre), Toome, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 24

• Rated 3: SLIM'S HEALTHY KITCHEN at 18 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 24

• Rated 3: Soda's Cafe at 30 Main Street, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Golden Bridge Bar at 86 Ballinderry Bridge Road, Derrycrin (Eglish), Coagh, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Mill Wheel Bar at 60b Dunnamore Road, Dungate, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The Waterwall Bar at 187 Mayogall Road, Moneystaghan-Ellis, Clady, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 3

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: LANDI'S at 8a Quarry Lane, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 4

• Rated 5: BIG MAC'S TAKEAWAY at 14 William Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Golden Bowl at 54 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: The Golden Fry at 34 The Square, Boyds Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on March 9

• Rated 4: The Crispy Chip at 4 Main Street, Tobermore, Co. Londonderry; rated on March 22

