Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Seventy 7 restaurant, at 15 Curran Road, Shanemullagh, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 26.
And Time, at 40-42 James Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of four on May 26.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.