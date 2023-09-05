Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Jolly Fryer/Wee Gail's Cafe, at 133-135 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.
And The Diamond Fish and Burger Bar, at 3 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given a score of one on July 31.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 190 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.