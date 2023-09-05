Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Jolly Fryer/Wee Gail's Cafe, at 133-135 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 31.

And The Diamond Fish and Burger Bar, at 3 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given a score of one on July 31.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 190 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.