Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, at 5 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 24.
And KFC, at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was also given a score of four on October 24.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.