Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, at 5 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 24.

And KFC, at Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was also given a score of four on October 24.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 231 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.