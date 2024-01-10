Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Church Street Brasserie, at 23-25 Church Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 5.
And The Mart Kitchen, at Station Road, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of four on December 5.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.