Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
HONG KONG KITCHEN, at Unit 3 Ballynakilly Road, Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 12.
And China Man, at Loughview Close, Parker'S Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone was given a score of four on March 30.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 138 takeaways with ratings, 91 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.