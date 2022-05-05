Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster takeaways

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

HONG KONG KITCHEN, at Unit 3 Ballynakilly Road, Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 12.

And China Man, at Loughview Close, Parker'S Farm, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone was given a score of four on March 30.