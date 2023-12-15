Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Frankies Pizza Shop, at 43 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
And Super Bowl, at 113 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of four on November 9.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.