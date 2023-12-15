Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Ulster takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Frankies Pizza Shop, at 43 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And Super Bowl, at 113 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of four on November 9.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.