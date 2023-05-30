Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Corner Bakery at 4 Broad Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: Mill Court Bar and Restaurant at 40 Main Street, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 16

    • Rated 5: Apache pizza at 52a James Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: Daisy Lane Boutique And Coffee House at 124 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 9

    • Rated 5: Majors Pantry at 57 Drumgrannon Road, Drumgrannon, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Hotel Bar Castledawson at 27-31 Main Street, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 19

    • Rated 5: MELLON'S BAR at 37 - 39 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Regan's Bar at 20 Derrynoyd Road, Moykeeran, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 11

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Pizzarack at 21 Gortmerron Link Road, Coolhill, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 17

    • Rated 5: PG Chips (Aughnacloy) at 156 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 4