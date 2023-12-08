Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: O40 Cookstown Ltd at 11 Derryloran Industrial Estate, Derryloran Alias Kirktown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Time at 40-42 James Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Austin's Takeaway at 95 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: The Rusty Keg at 64-66 Main Street, Cavanakeeran, Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Cheeky Spoon at 62 William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Black Sheep Pub And Kitchen at 102 Loup Road, Ballymulligan, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 22
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: High Cow Bagel at 78 Battery Road, Drumenny (Stewart), Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: Stackstreat at 65 Chapel Street, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: The Pizza Man at 12 Coleraine Road, Tamnymullan, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: The Village Takeaway at 41 Main Street, Mullaghboy, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17