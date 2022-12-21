Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Moneymore Nursery at Northland Drive, Moneymore, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 9

    • Rated 5: The Shepherds Rest at 220 Sixtowns Road, Moyard, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 8

    • Rated 5: CAFE ROSE at 12c Main Street, Caledon, Caledon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 2

    • Rated 5: Kiddiwinkles Care And Learning Centre at 19 Loy Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 2

    • Rated 5: Country Kitchen at 90 Granville Road, Cormullagh, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: Aramark Food Services (Dunbia Primary Canteen) at 90 Granville Road, Cormullagh, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 28

    • Rated 5: Aramark Food Services (Dunbia Retail) at 90 Granville Road, Cormullagh, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 28

    • Rated 5: THE BREWERS HOUSE at 73 Castlecaulfield Road, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Corner Bar at 149 Ballinderry Bridge Road, Ballylifford, Coagh, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Erins Own GAC & Termoneeny Centre at 56 Quarry Road, Gulladuff, Knockcloghrim, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 1

    • Rated 5: HAGANS BAR at 39 Irish Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 1

    • Rated 5: Bradley's Bar at 57 Tobermore Road, Annagh And Meneysterlin, Desertmartin, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 25

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Fenella's Farm at 8 Tullywiggan Road, Ardcumber, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on November 25