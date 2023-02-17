Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Northern Regional College at 22 Moneymore Road, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Tim Horton's Cafe and Bake at 45 Killymoon Street, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: MOUNTCHARLES CATERING, MOY PARK LTD at Killyman Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on February 3

    • Rated 5: Brough Bakes at 8 The Cairns, Tamniaran, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Brough Bakes @ The Yard at 108 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: Jacobean Coffee House at 6a Tobermore Road, Moykeeran, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: No.47 at Unit B 14 Kilcronagh Road, Ballyreagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: Rina Cafe And Asian Restaurant at Thomas Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Wolfe Tones GAC at 30 Ballyscullion Road, Drumanee Lower, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Diamond Bar at 9 Main Street, Tobermore, Tobermore, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Corner Bar at 1a Main Street, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: DIAMOND SLICE at 6 Castle Street, Old Town Deer Park, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: Bowies Chip Shop at 14 Main Street, Craigadick, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on February 1