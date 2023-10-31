Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: ELLIE'S RESTAURANT at 28 Thomas Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: TABBDA Coffee Shop at 135a Shore Road, Ballyronan More, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Mid Ulster Garden Centre Coffee Shop at 35 Station Road, Moneymore, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Expressions Bistro at 24/26 King Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Roundabout Coffee at 108 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Oaks Centre, Oaks Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: lazy Lama at 60 Desertmartin Road, Gortanewry, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: COHANNON INN at 212 Ballynakilly Road, Cohannan, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on August 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Old Club House at 9 Main Street, Tobermore, Tobermore, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Dungannon Golf Club Bar at 34 Springfield Lane, Mullaghmore, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Hawthorne's Bar at 123 Shore Road, Ballyronan More, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Market Inn at 25 St Patrick'S Street, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The Pub Warehouse Ltd T/A The Tipsy Tap at 26 - 28 Queens Avenue, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: SQUARE BAR at 34 Market Square, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Falls Bar at 6a Reenaderry Road, Aughamullan, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Mulligan's at 19 Moneyneany Road, Drumderg, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on September 18

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Boyo's Artisan Woodfired Pizza at 47 Main Street, Donaghmore, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Wilma's Plaice at 19 Main Street, Shanemullagh, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Mo ghra ltd at 30 Church Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 8