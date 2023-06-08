Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Potter's Hand at 95 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Top Deck Eatery at Maghadone Road, Maghadone, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Ben's Ice Cream Studio at 12 Union Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: CHAPTER V RESTAURANT at 5 Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: QUINNS BAR at 76-78 Main Street, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: ROYAL BRITISH LEGION CLUB at 163 Ballagh Road, Ballyvaddan, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Sweep Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 24

